Registration open for 2019 solar car challenge

Registration for the 10th Nicosia solar car challenge has kicked off for the event slated for June 23, it was announced on Wednesday.

“Ten years ago, the Solar Car Challenge, organised by the Cyprus Institute aimed to raise awareness in Cypriot society, especially of the new generation, about the use of alternative energy sources,” an announcement said.

This year’s event, which will take place in cooperation with the Nicosia Municipality on Sunday, June 23 in the heart of the capital, promises “a fascinating showdown” with the only ally being the sun.

Entries have already begun and the competition is open to all those who want to contribute in their own way to enhancing environmental awareness and raising public awareness. High-school students as well as groups of individuals can participate.

Interested parties can obtain information about the rules governing the race and the specifications that solar vehicles have to meet by contacting +357 22 208702 by email at [email protected] or https://www.cyi.ac.cy/index.php/scc-2019-rules-and-regulations.html and on social media: Facebook and Instagram.