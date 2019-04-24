Renovation completed on Ledra St monument

The monument commemorates human rights and describes in Greek the first articles of the UN Declaration of Human Rights.

Preservation works on the ‘Resolution’ monument located in front of the Ledra street checkpoint have been completed, the Nicosia municipality said on Wednesday.

The reservation work was done by the creator of the monument, sculptor Theodoulos.

The ‘Resolution’ was donated by the education ministry to the city of Nicosia on occasion of the European Cultural Month in 1995.

“The monument is at the last free point of the Ledra pedestrian precinct,” the municipality said in an announcement.

 

