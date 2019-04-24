Searches resume Wednesday for missing child, possible new murder victims

Searches resumed both at Mitsero and at the lake in Xyliantos on Wednesday morning, the former for other possible murder victims and the latter the missing six-year-old of Mary Rose Tiburcio, the first woman’s body to be recovered from the mine shaft.

Investigations in Xyliatos are to use specially-trained divers after failing to find a trace of the child’s body so far, even using an underwater robotic camera.

According to reports, a special vessel used to repair vessels at sea is being brought in, along with a specialised diver from the private sector who is trained in deep-water diving.

However, near-zero visibility and the topography of the lake bed could make the project difficult. Reports suggest the suspect in the case may be misdirecting the search to the lake and that the child’s body could be in Mitsero.

Meanwhile, after addressing safety concerns relating to the support structure around the mine shaft’s entrance, rescue crews are back at the scene where a second body was brought up last Saturday. The high-tech robotic camera is to be lowered in the deep shaft after being brought over from the search operation at Xyliatos.