Syrian plotted Anzac attack in Turkey

Visitors look at tombstones of Australian soldiers at the Lone Pine Australian memorial ahead of the ceremonies to mark the 104th anniversary of the World War One battle of Gallipoli in the Gallipoli peninsula in Canakkale, Turkey, April 23, 2019

Turkish authorities have arrested a suspected Islamic State member they believe was planning to attack a World War One commemoration at Gallipoli attended by hundreds of Australians and New Zealanders, local police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, a Syrian national, was detained in Tekirdag, a northwestern province close to the Gallipoli peninsula, a Tekirdag police spokesman said.

Every year, Australians and New Zealanders travel to Turkey for memorial services on April 25 commemorating the failed 1915 military campaign by ANZAC and allied forces to drive Ottoman troops from Gallipoli and the Dardanelles region.

