The body of a woman has been found on the roof of a building in central Nicosia, reports said on Wednesday.

According to the reports, police are at the scene on Pindarou Street. The building where the woman was found houses ruling Disy’s youth wing Nedisy, and is adjacent to the main headquarters of main party.

Reports claim that the police were alerted by workers who went on the roof to carry out repairs.

More details are expected soon.