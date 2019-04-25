Around 60,000 people registered on Gesy so far

By Philippe Orphanides

More than 40,000 people registered on the first day the national health scheme (Gesy) registration webpage opened for the public, despite some teething problems.

Health Insurance Organization deputy director, Andreas Papaconstantinou, said Thursday morning that about 15,000 people had registered by midday and the number almost tripled by the evening, totalling over 40,000 registrations.

By midday Thursday, the number rose to 60,000.

“We are all very satisfied with the first day, 40 000 is a very telling number and the positive behaviour of our compatriots and all their feedback were very encouraging,” he said.

Regarding the registration of private doctors, he said that at least 293 registrations had been recorded by the end of the day Wednesday.

The registration site crashed on Wednesday morning as hundreds of people seeking to input their information at the same time.

Technicians managed to fix the glitch and provided an alternative portal where they recorded some 400 registrations per minute.

The public has rushed to so sign up before their doctors reach the 2,500 patients cap allowed by Gesy, which might explain the site crashing on its first day.

Commenting on this, Papaconstantinou said there is no time limit to register and that so far, no doctor has reached the 2500-patient limit. However, he added, if someone wishes to register with a specific doctor they should do so as soon as they can

The next date to watch for is May 6th, when the number of participating Paediatricians will be announced and registrations will be open for 15 to 18-year-olds.

The first phase of implementation of Gesy will start on June 1, 2019, for primary care followed by the second phase on June 1, 2020, for secondary care.