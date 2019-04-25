British experts to help in Metaxas investigation

April 25th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Five experts will be arriving from the UK next week to assist the authorities in the investigation relating to the murders of Filipino women, police said on Thursday.

Police said in a statement they had asked for the help of British experts specialising in the form of crime currently being investigated by the authorities who believe they were seeing the first recorded serial killer case in Cyprus.

The British experts will be arriving on the island on Monday.

They include a pathologist, a clinical psychologist, a special counselor with experience in such crimes, an investigator specialising in serious crime, and an expert in complex cases.

 

