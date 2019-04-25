China considers Cyprus a strategic partner, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during a meeting in Beijing with President Nicos Anastasiades, expressing at the same time its “unwavering support” for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

A Cyprus presidency statement said that during the meeting, the relations between the two countries were reconfirmed and bilateral agreements signed.

Anastasiades is in the Chinese capital to participate in the Belt and Road forum, an initiative of the Chinese president.

Speaking through an interpreter, the Chinese president, said his country supported and would continue to support the Cyprus positions, that include maintaining the presence of Unficyp on the island.

He said his country was interested in studying the trilateral partnerships Cyprus has forged in the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that the two countries could extend their partnership in sectors such as renewable energy, telecommunications and culture.

He also said that soon China intended to create a cultural centre on the island and underlined that his country wished to strengthen relations with Cyprus in all sectors. Cyprus, he added, was a reliable partner and good friend of China and there is deep understanding on a number of issues between the two countries. At the same time, he said Cyprus contributes to healthy relations between China and the EU.

He thanked Anastasiades for his work for the “Belt and Road” Initiative and pointed out the significant geographic position of Cyprus at the crossroads of three continents.

Xi described Cyprus a “strategic partner”, noting prospects to deepen bilateral relations in various sectors. In November a Cyprus delegation will be in China to take part in Expo.

Anastasiades briefed Xi on the Cyprus issue and thanked China for its unwavering support. Cyprus likewise, continues to maintain the principle of a ‘One China, he said.

In the framework of bilateral cooperation agreements were signed on education and cultural cooperation between the education ministers of the two countries for the period 2019-2020 and on Cooperation in the Framework of the Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road.