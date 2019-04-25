Learning mathematics by doing mathematics

‘The only way to learn mathematics is to do mathematics.’ – Paul Halmos (1916 – 2006)

By Elena Kotsovos

At the International School of Paphos, we use realistic situations as a means of allowing children to develop their mathematical skills. Concepts and challenges are presented in a meaningful way, in order to engage and motivate our pupils. Therefore, they take ownership of mathematics!

This year, our projects were linked to our annual theme “Teamwork Makes the Dream Work”. Our Year 3 and Year 4 pupils took part in a walk-a-thon to raise money for ActionAid. The funds will be used to continue to sponsor two children from Rwanda and Nepal. Our pupils enjoyed the walk, wearing their hats depicting the logo of our school-wide theme. The children recorded how many laps they walked and calculated the total distance in metres and kilometres.

As every year, the Year 5 and Year 6 pupils held two market days in aid of charity. This time, 50 per cent of their profit will be donated to Friends’ Hospice and Pasykaf. The cheques will be presented to the charities in April. €600 will be donated to Friends’ Hospice and €570 will be donated to Pasykaf. This entrepreneurial project encouraged pupils to become traders, selling goods they had either made themselves or bought in bulk for resale. Sales plans, budgets, advertising and target markets were the buzz words for the week.

Teamwork definitely made the dream work: Together, everyone achieves more and charities gain more!