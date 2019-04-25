Metaxas linked to third missing woman

Metaxas linked to third missing woman

Fire department officers at the Mitsero mine on Wednesday (Christos Theodorides)

A 35-year-old man was remanded in custody on Thursday in connection with the suspected murder of a woman, the third so far in what appears to be Cyprus’ first recorded serial murder case.

Police told the court that Nicos Metaxas, an army officer, was suspected in the premeditated murder of 30-year-old Filipina Marricar Valdez Arguiola who had been reported missing on December 15, 2017 by her mother.

Investigators said they had found photos of Arguiola at the suspect’s home in Nicosia. They also said that he had met Marricar two days before she had been reported missing.

The court remanded the suspect for two days, as police said they wanted previous remand orders to expire on Saturday before requesting his detention anew.

Metaxas is in custody for the murders of two other Filipinas, Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, and Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, although the latter has not been officially identified yet.

He is also suspected of killing Tiburcio’s six-year-old daughter Sierra.

The bodies of the two women were found in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero. Authorities are still searching for Sierra in a lake at Xyliatos.

 

 

