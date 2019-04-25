Over 80 per cent of those granted protection status in Cyprus last year were Syrians

The 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to 333,400 asylum seekers in 2018, down by almost 40 per cent from 2017 when the figure was 533,000.

In Cyprus, the three main nationalities granted protection status in 2018 were Syrians 1,000, or 82 per cent, Somalian 35, or 3 per cent, and Iraqi 35 or 3 per cent.

In addition, EU Member States received over 24,800 resettled refugees in 2018. The largest group of beneficiaries of protection status in the EU in 2018 remained citizens of Syria at 96,100 or 29 per cent of the total number granted protection status, followed by citizens of Afghanistan (53,500 or 16 per cent, and Iraqis 24,600 or 7 per cent.

In 2017 some 173,000 or 32 per cent of asylum seekers granted protection were Syrians, 99,800 or 19 per cent were Afghanis and 63,800 or 12 per cent were Iraqis.

Of the 96,100 Syrians granted protection status in the EU, almost 70 per cent were recorded in Germany some 67,000. The data was released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In 2018, the biggest number of persons granted protection status was registered in Germany at 139,600, ahead of Italy’s 47,900 and France 41,400.

Out of all the persons who were granted protection status in 2018 in the EU, 163,800 were granted refugee status, 100,300 were given subsidiary protection and 69,300 authorisation to stay for humanitarian reasons. It should be noted that, while both refugee and subsidiary protection status are defined by EU law, humanitarian status is granted on the basis of national legislation.

In Cyprus there were 1,225 positive decisions on asylum applications, of which 200 received refugee status and 1,025 subsidiary protection.