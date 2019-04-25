Police association say missing persons cases were hindered by data restrictions

The police association on Thursday rebuffed criticism over its members’ handling of a missing person’s case, which ended up being murder, possibly the work of a serial killer, blaming legal restrictions that prohibited disclosure of phone data.

Defending its members against scathing criticism suggesting they did close to nothing to determine the fate of the Filipino women who went missing and at least two were now dead, the chairman of the association, Kyriacos Charalamabous, said officers were working hard to resolve the case, sleeping only three to four hours each night.

Charalambous said accusations against them were unsubstantiated and unfounded, blaming the limitations imposed by the law for their failures.

“They are accused of not acting immediately and now we see probes ordered against them despite doing their jobs in line with the law,” Charalambous said.

He said lifting phone data was not allowed in cases concerning missing persons since at the time, there was no question of investigating an offence punishable with more than five years in jail, which would allow the force to seek a court order.

Charalambous said the force had asked parliament twice to approve legislation to give their members the weapons but the suggestion was rejected.

“As we all saw the results were immediate when a body was found and officers could lift the communications data through court,” he said.

He said people should not seek to pin the blame on people who, as it was proven, did their duty effectively and professionally.