Police arrested two individuals in connection with possession of 3.5 kilos of cannabis late on Wednesday in Nicosia.

Following a tip-off, members of the drug squad searched a country house in a village belonging to a 34-year-old woman at 11.45pm.

Inside the house they found a 23-year-old man, a resident of Nicosia, and a suitcase containing seven packages of cannabis, weighing approximately 3.5 kilos.

Both the woman and the man were arrested and are being detained to facilitate investigations.