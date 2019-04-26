Focus turns to Mitsero’s ‘red lake’, still searching Xyliatos for Sierra

Efforts began anew on Friday to find four unaccounted for victims of a suspected serial killer Nicos Metaxas after he allegedly told authorities where to look for three additional bodies.

In total there may be seven victims.

Searches on Friday will focus on two places. The hunt goes on for the missing six-year-old daughter of Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, from the Philippines whose body was found on April 14 in a mine shaft in Mitsero. Mother and daughter Sierra, 6, went missing last May.

A week later search crews retrieved another body from the same shaft, thought to be of Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, also from the Philippines, who disappeared in July 2018 but a post-mortem was unable to definitively identify her.

A third body of an unidentified woman was recovered on Thursday afternoon near a firing range in Orounta. Metaxas allegedly told authorities it was a woman who was either from India or Nepal. It was badly decomposed.

Nothing else was found in the mine shaft over the past week but crews are to move to another area of the abandoned mine, the so-called ‘red lake’ where the suspect said he disposed of three more bodies.

These, if the suspect was telling them the truth would be the bodies of Maricar Valdez Arquiola, 30 from the Philippines who was reported missing in December 2017, and mother and daughter Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, from Romania and her eight-year-old Elena Natalia Bunea who disappeared on September 30, 2016 in Nicosia.

The red lake, Kokkinopezoula, is an acid infused body of water near the mine making it a difficult challenge for rescue teams. Cybc said on Friday morning the water would be tested ahead of the search.

At another body of water some 15-minute drive from Mitsero, at Xyliantos, the search will continue on Friday for little Sierra by a specialised diver. The lake was combed earlier in the week with a robotic camera but no trace of the child was found.

The suspect, reports say, insists that is where the little girl’s body is.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was remanded for two days in connection with the disappearance of Maricar even though her body has not yet been found. It appears authorities felt they had enough evidence to link him with her disappearance.

Metaxas is due back in court on Saturday.

Meanwhile a Facebook post Friday morning from a representative of the Filipino community in Cyprus announced a march on the presidential palace at 6pm demanding justice ‘for those women who have been lost’.

