Invest Cyprus’ business breakfast with Indian companies operating in London

Indian businesses interested to invest in Cyprus

The Director General of Invest Cyprus, George Campanellas presented Cyprus’ prospects and opportunities

The Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus), recently held a business breakfast for the Indian companies operating in London.

The business breakfast falls within the scope of Invest Cyprus’ mission to promote Cyprus as an investment destination and business hub, as well as the Agency’s broader effort to capitalise on the opportunities that arise from Brexit, promoting the island as a destination for corporate headquarters. The business breakfast was attended by more than 30 Indian company representatives with operations and presence in both India and Europe.

During the business breakfast, the Director General of Invest Cyprus gave a detailed presentation on Cyprus’ economic outlook, investment opportunities across key growth sectors as well as the island’s key attributes and comparative advantages. Mr Campanellas’ presentation particularly focused on investment funds, information and communication technologies (ICT), renewable energy and education. The discussion that followed between the two sides was especially productive, while it is noteworthy that the participants showed keen interest to invest in Cyprus. The business breakfast was a useful platform to promote Cyprus as an investment destination and a base for corporate headquarters, while it also provided an opportunity to explore the prospects of developing partnerships and business relations.

On the Cypriot side, Andreas Eliades, Political Director of the Cyprus High Commission in London also attended the meeting and expressed the government’s willingness and readiness to provide political and practical support to businesspeople and companies who wish to expand their business activities to Cyprus.