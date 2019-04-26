Police up Easter patrols, more arrests made

April 26th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police up Easter patrols, more arrests made

Police continued their operations aimed at preventing crime and juvenile delinquency in the run-up to Easter, overnight on Thursday.

Officers carried out checks near churches, in parks and at other places frequented by youngsters.

In the Nicosia district, 33 incidents involving fires, the transport of wood and throwing firecrackers were dealt with, and one person was arrested for being in possession of a bat and 37 firecrackers.

In the Limassol district, 14 persons who had been arrested during the night for committing various offences were charged and released.

