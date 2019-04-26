PwC held its annual Easter Βazaar

Proceeds will be donated to charities

For the fifth consecutive year PwC Cyprus held its annual Easter Bazaar, with great success. PwC staff took part in the event that was held at the organisation’s offices in Nicosia in Limassol on the 12th of April. PwC’s personnel sold their own creations, crafts and foods to their colleagues in order to raise as much money as possible for charity purposes. All proceeds will be donated to various charities.

In a statement, the CEO of PwC, Mr Evgenios Evgeniou thanked the employees for their enthusiastic and massive participation in the Easter Bazaar whilst also stressing the importance the organisation attaches to voluntary and charitable actions through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme. “At PwC Cyprus we recognise our responsibility to society. Therefore, we are particularly proud of our employees’ social sensitivity and their active participation in our effort to support vulnerable social groups and achieve social cohesion and sustainable development,” he concluded.