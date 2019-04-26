‘Shocked’ president appeals for calm over serial murders

President Nicos Anastasiades appealed for calm on Friday amid growing outrage over the apparent murders of five women and two children by a serial killer and the perceived failure of the police to properly investigate their disappearance initially, which could have led to his earlier arrest.

In a presidency statement from China where he is taking part in the Belt and Road Forum, Anastasiades said he was shocked by the cold-blooded murders but appealed for calm until the case was resolved.

“The president suggested calm until the conclusion of the police investigation before all the procedures are examined under the light of this shocking experience and the necessary reviews and corrections are made and potential blame assigned,” the statement said.

The statement said the president had instructed the authorities from day one to do everything necessary to resolve the crimes, and despite being abroad he was being fully briefed on the course of the investigation.

“Fully sharing the feelings of the public opinion and the abhorrence towards these heinous crimes, he also notes the spontaneous indignation of Cypriot society over the murders, which appear to have selectively targeted foreign women who are in our country to work; such instincts oppose our tradition and cultural values,” the statement said.