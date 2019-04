Police arrested six people in Paphos on Thursday in connection with the theft of €6,000.

A 40-year-old Nepalese woman reported to police that a man living in the apartment above her took a purse with the money when he visited her home.

The 28-year-old suspect, a Pakistani national, lives in the flat above her together with five compatriots.

When police searched the flat, they reportedly found nearly all the money and the wallet.

Police arrested all six but they deny any involvement in the case.