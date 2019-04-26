Warm weekend forecast, high levels of dust Friday

Warm and sunny weather has been forecast for the Easter weekend from a high-pressure system in the area.

On Friday it will be mainly fine with some clouds. Temperatures will rise to 29C inland, 25C in coastal areas and 20C in the higher mountains.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday clear skies will alternate with some high clouds.

Temperatures are going to be a little higher than average for this time of the year.

High levels of dust were measured in the atmosphere on Friday morning in all areas except the Famagusta district, the labour inspection department said.

At 8.30am the levels of dust recorded were 95.1μg/m3 in Nicosia, 71.6 in Limassol, 68.7 in Larnaca, 69.3 in Paphos but just 28.8 in Paralimni.

The measurements refer to particles that are smaller than 10μm (PM10). The safe level for PM10 is considered to be 50μg/m3.