Festival fever to set in after Easter passes

Looking ahead to the next two weeks there’s a lot going on. We are now, officially approaching Festival Season – a time of the year which, thanks to our Mediterranean climate, begins in May. From street life celebrations to animated assemblages, it’s all kicking off in the next fortnight…

We begin with a bit of oom pah pah, and the 2nd Accordion Festival Cyprus. Taking place in the village of Pera Orinis just outside the capital, this celebration promises an unusual start to the season, with a host of workshops, seminars and concerts dedicated to the most flamboyant of the woodwinds. The goal of the gathering, we’re told, is to “create awareness and educate people all over Cyprus, of all ages, about the wonderful musical instrument which is the accordion. Through the various seminars and concerts, all attendees and participants will have the opportunity to come into contact with the history, the music and in general the instrument, giving them the opportunity to learn and listen to accordion music from the very best in the field.” From May 3 to 5, we’ve got everything from solo players to great big bands presenting singular performances on various stages across the village. And, as befits an immersive music fest, you can camp out nearby for the weekend, enjoying not just the musical magic but also the delights of the accompanying market: food, drinks and oodles of arts and crafts.

It’s over to Limassol on May 4 for the ultimate in outdoor galas. Now in its 12th year, the Street Life Festival on Saripolou and Athinon draws thousands of visitors with its full-on celebrations. “Amazing graffiti, incredible choreography, cool stunts with skateboards, jugglers and street performers” are just a few of the excitements on offer. And, as artists and stallholders pour in from all over the world, we’re promised “walls, sidewalks and abandoned houses turned into canvases by more than 30 street art crews and international guest artists; over 50 different stalls with handmade jewellery, handcrafts, games, dog accessories, furniture and all sorts of other delights; and uplifting dance beats from DJs and local bands all day long.”

Next up, we’re heading down to Paralimni, where Art Fest Cyprus is taking place on May 4 and 5. In its first year, this gathering is designed to promote “alternative Art and Artists from all over the island!” Entrance is 5 euros, and what you get for your money is, indeed, pretty alternative: plenty of tattoo artists, unusual handicrafts (jewellery made from recycled materials and the odd gold skull feature largely on the Facebook page), along with various examples of 3D-printed work, handmade sculpture and interesting fashion. That said, we’ve also got face painting and glitter tattoos on offer for the kids, so this new festival is clearly targeting an eclectic market.

From May 6 to 9, we’re back in Nicosia for the International Motion Festival, a forum for the presentation of “the most contemporary and most creative work in the world of motion.” Organised by the Department of Arts of the European University Cyprus and taking place both on the premises of the university and at the A.G. Leventis Gallery, this is, in its simplest terms, a celebration of animation. “Innovative motion art videos, spanning the genres of motion graphics, 2D and 3D animation, video art, and shorts” are what’s on offer, along with talks, masterclasses, screenings and art exhibits: a carnival of contemporary skill.

Lastly, we’ve got Reflect. New it may be, but this one’s Big with a capital B. Taking place on May 9 and 10 at The Carob Mill in Limassol, it comes to the island courtesy of The Heart Group, 0100 Ventures, and Neocleous LLC, and is billed as “the largest future casting festival between Southern Europe and the Middle East.” With everyone who’s anyone in the world of tech attending (including the Founder & CEO of Jungle Creations, a media company whose video content is distributed to over 85 million followers; the Head of AI Innovation and Strategy at Adobe, best known for spear-heading Adobe’s Creative Cloud strategic development partnerships; and the CEO and co-founder of AeroMobil – the advanced engineering company which is currently commercialising the flying car!) Reflect is a truly staggering coup for the island: the stand-out event of the start of Festival Season!

Accordion Festival Cyprus

May 3 to 5 in Pera Orinis. For more information visit https://cyprusaccordionfestival.com or the Facebook page ‘Cyprus Accordion Festival’

Street Life Festival

May 4 on Saripolou and Athinon streets, Limassol. For more information visit the Facebook page ‘Street Life Festival’

Art Fest Cyprus 2019

May 4 and 5 at the Starlight Gardens in Protaras. For more information visit the Facebook page ‘Art Fest’

International Motion Festival

May 6 to 9 at the European University Cyprus and the A.G. Leventis Gallery. For more information visit http://motionfestivalcyprus.com or the Facebook page ‘International Motion Festival, Cyprus – IMF’

The Reflect Festival

May 9 and 10 at the Carob Mill in Limassol. For information and bookings, visit https://www.reflectfest.com/