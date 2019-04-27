Murder suspect held for another eight days, search goes on for Sierra

Under tight security, 35-year-old Nicos Metaxas was taken to the Nicosia court on Saturday morning for a renewal of his remand order in connection with at least three murders.

Police believe there are as many as seven, five women and two children aged 8 and 6 but only three bodies have been recovered so far.

The suspect was without a lawyer in a tightly packed courtroom, reports said.

Police requested another eight-day remand for Metaxas, who was arrested on April 18. They justified the remand renewal by saying that over 100 statements were still to be taken in connection with the investigation. The remand was granted by the court.

Meanwhile, authorities continued their search on Saturday morning for the body of missing Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, 6, the daughter of the first victim found, Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, from the Philippines, two weeks ago on Sunday.

They are using special equipment to comb the lake where the suspect, an army officer, said he threw the body of the child.

They are also set to search what is known as the ‘red lake’ at the Mitsero mine. a highly toxic body of water where normal diving gear cannot be used by crews.

Police suspect there are three possible victims in the lake, Maricar Valdez Arquiola, 30 from the Philippines who was reported missing in December 2017, and Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, from Romania and her eight-year-old Elena Natalia, who disappeared on September 30, 2016 in Nicosia.

Further south, near a firing range in Orounta, forensic teams on Friday were combing the immediate area surrounding a well where authorities recovered a third body of an unidentified woman. The suspect allegedly told authorities it was a woman who was either from India or Nepal. It was badly decomposed.

Tiburcio’s body was found on April 14 in a mine shaft in nearby Mitsero. Her’s was the first murder investigated. Mother and daughter Sierra went missing last May.

A week later search crews retrieved another body from the same shaft, thought to be of Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, also from the Philippines, who disappeared in July 2018 but a post-mortem was unable to definitively identify her.

President Nicos Anastasiades appealed for calm on Friday amid growing outrage over the perceived failure of the police to properly investigate their disappearance initially, which could have led to an earlier arrest. A three-person team has been appointed to look into any lapses by the force. The Philippines government is also sending a representative to Cyprus. Britain is also sending a team of experts who are due to arrive on the island on Monday.