Other murders that have shocked Cyprus

Strovolos double murder

TEACHER Giorgos Hadjigeorgiou, 60, and his wife Dina Sergiou, 59, were stabbed to death in their home in Strovolos in the night from April 18 to 19, 2018.

On trial for the double murder are Loizos Tzionis, considered the mastermind of the crime, his half-brother Lefteris Solomou, and friend Marios Hadjixenophontos.

The three face two counts of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit felony, burglary, robbery and abduction. Premeditated murder carries an automatic life sentence.

A fourth defendant, Tzionis’ ex-girlfriend Sarah Shams was sentenced to four years in jail in February this year on a single charge of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Limassol stabbings

VIOLENT as the killing of the three victims was, it was not proven that Christakis Thoma had acted with premeditation, the court ruled on April 28, 2017, finding him guilty of three counts of manslaughter.

He had faced trial over the November 24, 2015 murder of brothers Paraschos and Constantinos Dorzis, and their friend Emilios Miltiadous.

Thoma, 31, killed the two brothers, 19 and 21, and Miltiadous, 24, after they arrived at his father’s restaurant in down-town Limassol demanding explanations over a friend request on Facebook he sent to the fiancée of one of the brothers.

He became enraged and chased after them when they tried to run away, killing them one by one with a large kitchen knife before returning to his father’s restaurant at Platia Heroon and then disappearing, only to be caught two days later.

Al Capone

KNOWN criminal Antonis Prokopis Kittas alias Al Capone and Michalakis Thomas Iacovides, a construction worker from Deftera, were convicted in 1994 for the June 1993 rape and murder of Ukrainian artiste Oxanna Lisna, 20, and Swedish housewife Christina Ahfeldt, 28. Ahfeldt was married to an Ayia Napa nightclub owner.

The two men kidnapped the Swedish woman in Ayia Napa, raped her in Larnaca and drove her to the Kotsiatis rubbish tip outside Nicosia where they attempted to strangle her before dealing a final blow to the back of her neck with a pole. In November 2013, Iacovides led police to the location. The cabaret dancer’s body was discovered in late October, badly decomposed. It was found in a well in Oroklini, after Al Capone showed police where to look. Like the Swedish woman, she had been abducted, beaten and sexually assaulted before being murdered.

The Paphos hairdresser

A 30-YEAR-OLD Paphos hairdresser was sentenced to life imprisonment on October 31, 2012, for killing his pregnant girlfriend and her toddler on a beach in Yeroskipou in December 2011.

Theodoros Theophanous was sentenced to life for the premeditated murder of 24-year-old Julia Oborok, who was four months pregnant with his child at the time, and was also given 35 years on a manslaughter charge for killing her three-year-old daughter Victoria.

He was also handed 10 years each for two charges relating to possession of a firearm and explosives. These run concurrently with the life sentence. Oborok was shot while Victoria was nearly suffocated by hand and then drowned using considerable force by the assailant who pushed her face down violently on the stones in shallow water.

Andis Hadjicostis

SIGMA boss Andis Hadjicostis was gunned down on January 11, 2010, just after arriving home around 9pm in the Engomi neighborhood of Nicosia. He was 41 years old.

A June 2013 decision of the Nicosia Criminal Court found four persons guilty of conspiring to murder Hadjicostis – former Sigma presenter Elena Skordelli, her brother Tasos Krasopoulis, Andreas Gregoriou and Grigoris Xenofontos.

They were all handed life imprisonment.

According to the court’s verdict back in 2013, Skordelli and her brother – both shareholders in the Sigma television station – masterminded the assassination of Hadjicostis, whom they saw as impeding their plans to gain a controlling interest in the company.

Xenofontos shot Hadjicostis twice, killing him, while Fanos Hadjigeorgiou drove the getaway bike. Gregoriou was described as the fixer.

Ayia Napa 2016

CHARALAMBOS Andreou is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to his part in the murder of three people in Ayia Napa in 2016.

He told Larnaca criminal court how he drove the two shooters, Albanian nationals Yani Vogli and Aleks Burelli, to a parking lot behind the Stone Garden restaurant in Ayia Napa on the night of June 23, 2016.

The shooters then opened fire, killing their target, businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis, as well as police officer Elias Hadjiefthimiou and his wife Skevi. Vogli also died in the exchange of fire.

Andreou had pleaded guilty to 20 charges, including premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Sotira Neophytou, his partner, admitted to being an accessory after the fact. Two days after the shooting police were told that one of the shooters was hiding in a flat in Aglandjia, Nicosia, owned by Neophytou.

The Famagusta Criminal Court jailed Charalambos Andreou for life while Neophytou got five months. Aleks Burelli is still at large.

Ayia Napa 2012

ON THE same day of the year, June 23, in 2012, another multiple murder took place which targeted Phanos Kalopsidiotis. The murder happened around 3.30am in a central square of Ayia Napa. 14 shots were fired, killing five men, three Cypriots and two Romanians. Philippos Loucaides, 33, Marios Karaoli, 28, Giorgos Georgiou, 35, and Romanians Georgian Katalin Koman, 25, and Marcel Aourel Koleasa, 33, were the victims.

Four of them were bodyguards of the local business owner, who police believed was the intended target. The Greek hitmen, Demetris Mamalikopoulos and Anastasios Tsehelides, who were caught right after the murders are serving five consecutive jail terms each, one for each of the killings.