Our View: The Easter tradition that’s becoming an excuse for bad behaviour

MORE than a generation ago, a ‘old-style’ Cypriot sunbed operator on Phinikoudes in Larnaca, when asked by some tourists why he didn’t chain up his property at night, replied that if any youngsters messed with the sunbeds, firstly he would ‘beat the crap out of them’, then take them to the police who would do the same. Police would take them home and then their parents would also ‘beat the crap out of them’ and they wouldn’t do it again.

Nowadays, everyone in that equation would be up on assault charges, and it would be clearly illegal and wrong of us to advocate for corporal punishment, but 30 years on, it seems as if the pendulum has swung way too far in the other direction and the current generation, the so-called millennials, is spoiled, entitled and has no sense of personal responsibility or regard for others.

We see it all the time in the education system where they want everything their way but as we have also said many times, they are just taking their cue from the adults around them, parents and teachers, so the youth are not solely to blame.

It was bad enough reading about the high number of youngsters- some minors – being nabbed during the week by police for lighting bonfires and setting off firecrackers and being a general nuisance, but in today’s issue we read about two defenceless pensioners having had to hire a private security guard at Easter for the past two years to protect their property.

This is beyond the pale. It’s one thing to put up with a bit of noise on Easter Saturday, or even all week, but over the past few years they seem to be kicking things off at least a month before the holiday and becoming more violent as if Easter was somehow a free-for-all and an excuse for unmitigated bad behaviour. Burning a symbolic Judas one night a year might be a religious tradition in the Orthodox Church but what is going on now, and become worse year by year is not just high jinks. It’s criminal activity.

Is there any point in asking yet again, where are the police? Obviously it’s a busy time of the year for them but their response to the predicament of these two pensioners made it seem as if the two old ladies were the ones who were the nuisance with their complaints.

And almost fittingly for an Easter period, the community leader did a Pontus Pilate on the two sisters saying they should address their problem to the police. This is all going on in a village where no doubt everyone knows everyone else so really there is no excuse for not finding the perpetrators.

Perhaps some of these thugs need to lose a couple of fingers to learn their lesson the hard way. Maybe we could all it an act of God. Have a happy and peaceful Easter.