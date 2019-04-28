A minute with Eleni Chandriotou Visual Artist

Where do you live?

I just moved to Ireland with my partner and my mother is hosting us till we settle down

Best childhood memory?

Trip to Egypt with family

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Hmm… my grandmother’s house! Traditional Cypriot food – favourite: makaronia tou fournou (pastitsio) and I don’t like fish.

What did you have for breakfast?

A croissant, an egg and a coffee

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

A night person in the process of transforming itself into a morning person. Working on my stuff, watching a movie, going out with friends.

Best book ever read?

I was thinking about novels but I ended up with the book Burton on Burton which is about the filmmaker and animator Tim Burton. As a fan, I loved to read about the making-process of his films, to see sketches of the characters and backgrounds and everything!

Favourite film of all time?

This is also a hard one! Mr Nobody by Jaco Van Dormael. No words to describe it

Best holiday ever taken? What’s your dream trip?

Went to Philippines some months ago and really enjoyed it! As my mother is a Filipino, I have family there and met them for the first time. Very intense experience. Dream trip? to travel to as many places as possible.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

From blues to jazz to electronic

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolates

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

Caravan! To be able to move around. Or a house next to the sea: one window facing the sunset, another the sunrise and telescopes on the roof.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Someone from the Paleolithic period. Maybe it would be difficult to communicate verbally, but I would observe his/her behaviour

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Call friends and family, write some final words on a piece of paper and then find a mountain or a hill to see the end

What is your greatest fear?

To not be able to use my hands

Tell me a joke…

Not good at jokes 

Eleni is a member of Animafest Cyprus team, and she participates in the recently held Animafest Junior Edition, a programme for kids and students which includes educational seminars, presentations and workshops