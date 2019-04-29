Arrest of man wanted by Czech authorities

A 44-year-old Czech national was arrested on Sunday at the Ayios Dometios checkpoint after two European arrest warrants issued by the Czech Republic were found against him.

The arrest warrants concern cases of possession and distribution of drugs, aggravated attack, failure to appear before a court and other offences.

The offences appear to have been carried out between August and September 2005 in the Czech Republic, while the arrest warrants were issued against the 44-year-old by the Czech authorities in June 2014 and October 2016.

Authorities placed the suspect in custody pending the initiation of the suspect’s extradition trial to the Czech Republic.