Artist shows the depth of shade

By Sarah Coyne

The relationship between art and architecture has been a tradition through the centuries. It can be traced back to many great artists who were also architects such as the great Leonardo da Vinci, Giacomo Della Porta and the high Baroque work of Gian Lorenzo Bernini. In the island’s own capital city the late architect Zaha Hadid, who designed the ongoing project at Eleftheria Square, is well known for her paintings as well as her architectural work.

Paphos-based artist and architect Emilio Koutsoftides too continues this juxtaposition through his work. He comes from a creative family; his mother Margaret Paraskos is an artist and his father Costas Koutsoftides an architect. His grandfather was the late Stass Paraskos, without question one of Cyprus’ leading artists and the founder of the Cyprus College of Art in Lemba.

Emilio grew up spending much of his time at the Cyprus College of Art and the influence of his grandfather can clearly be seen in his work. However, in contrast, he doesn’t work in bright colours as he prefers to work in black and white because he enjoys “the depth due to the created shades”. He also enjoys the freedom his drawings allow in contrast to the strict lines of his architectural work. His passion is the “cross communication between architecture and art and how in turn one influences the other”. He feels very fortunate to have grown up in an environment which he believes has given him the opportunity to view the world from a unique perspective.

His first experience of anything sculptural came at a young age helping his grandfather with the sculptural wall which surrounds the Cyprus College of Art building. He was also heavily influenced by his tutor at university called Gabor Stark who inspired Emilio to explore the link between art and architecture, bringing him back to his artistic heritage. “My work explores the idea of a cross communication between architecture and art and how in turn one influences the other,” says Emilio.

Working with his tutor on a collaborative project in 2016, they won first prize in the international competition Second Nature with their public art project entitled Polycatoikia, part of Pafos2017 European Capital of Culture programme. The finished work was displayed in the Municipal Gardens during 2017 and Emilio saw this project “as a great example where architecture became public art”.

Emilio met his tutor while studying architecture at the University of Creative Arts in Canterbury. After graduating, he worked for architectural practices in Cyprus and the UK and his work has taken him all over the world. Early on in his career he worked on projects in Malaysia and spent a great deal of time in Kuala Lumpur and Penang. At one of his practices he worked in the cultural department and this meant he worked on exhibition designs worldwide, including the Phillip and Patricia Museum in Miami, the M+ Museum in Hong Kong, the National Museum of Jordan, the American Natural History Museum in New York and the EXPO 2020 in Dubai. “It was a great experience to travel the world and to meet so many amazing creative talents working on these incredible projects,” he says. In 2018, Emilio returned home to Paphos and brought his wealth of experience with him. He is currently working as an architect and artist there.

His latest exhibition entitled Restless Transitions is due to open at the Almyra Hotel in Paphos in May. This solo exhibition will showcase a series of works drawn in a mix of compressed charcoal and pencil. He uses various techniques to add layers and textures which he explains “create a sense of depth and volume to compositions” The title and works are inspired by the political uncertainty of how our times and how the mass media have contributed to this by propagating fiction. Fake news, according to Emilio, creates “a divided society as the representation of the world is challenged by false narratives spread by politicians through various platforms like social media.” He reflects this in his work and wants people to view his work as a narrative of our times – “an uncertain landscape of what is happening”.

Coming back to Cyprus he wants to explore the island through archaeology and politics. For him, these are more of an influence than the usual inspiration for artists of the sun, mountains and sea. “Cyprus is a very small place and here you get to explore and feel all the layers of history and the political tensions and I feel this is very unique and great place to explore ideas and test them out,” he says.

Restless Transitions

Solo exhibition by Emilios Koutsoftides. Almyra Hotel, Paphos. May 25-June 15