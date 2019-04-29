Authorities focusing on second suitcase in red lake

Authorities on Monday morning were focusing efforts on retrieving the second suitcase located in the ‘red lake’ near Mitsero mine, believed to contain two bodies of murder victims that the 35-year-old suspected serial killer included in his confession to the police.

The first suitcase was brought up by specialist crews on Sunday. It contained the body of an adult woman in an advanced stage of decomposition and a cement block, police said.

Examinations are expected to continue at the morgue to establish the identity of the woman, Nicosia CID chief Neophytos Shailos told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

The search also continued at lake Memi in the Xyliatos reservoir on Monday, as authorities continue the search for six-year-old Sierra Graze Seucalliuc, daughter of Mary Rose Tiburcio, 39, whose body was the first to be found in the Mitsero mine shaft earlier in the month. Mother and daughter went missing last May.

In a 10-page hand-written confession to the police last Thursday, Nikos Metaxas confessed in detail to the murder of seven persons, five adult women and two children aged 6 and 8, the court heard on Saturday where he was remanded for another eight days.

Four of seven possible bodies have now been found.

The murder victims include Tiburcio, from the Philippines, whose body was found by police in a shaft at the Mitsero mine on April 14, Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, from the Philippines, whose body is believed to be that found in the same shaft on 20 April, though this has not been officially confirmed yet; and a third body thought to belong to a Nepalese woman was found at a firing range at Orounta on Thursday afternoon.

The court heard that it could be a woman named Asmita Khadka Bista from Nepal who used the online name Kata Anou and had been in contact with ‘Orestis’ – the persona used by the alleged killer – last year on social media site Badoo, where two of the victims also reportedly met their killer. Her traces were lost in early 2018 after she was seen getting into a white car. Her friends had told the Nepalese Consulate she was missing, but not police.

Police are still searching for three bodies after Sunday’s discovery. These are six-year-old Seucalliuc, Maricar, Livia Florentina, and Elena Natalia. The remains of either Livia or Maricar was likely in the first suitcase retrieved on Sunday.

A team of British experts are due in Cyprus on Monday to assist in the investigation.

Reports have also emerged that the authorities in the north were also launching an investigation in to the murder of foreign women as Politis said, the suspect appeared to have crossed often. The paper said they were focusing on the murder of the 40-year-old Vietnamese Dam Thi Hop, who disappeared in October 2017, and whose body was found near Tymbou (Ercan) airport in January 2019. Details of the crime have been passed to the bicommunal committee on crime and criminal matters.