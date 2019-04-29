Household income per capita up by 0.3%

Household income per capita in the Euro area increased by 0.3 per cent in real terms in the last quarter of 2018, according to data released by Eurostat on Monday.

The increase followed an earlier increase of 0.2 per cent in the previous quarter, said the statistical office of the European Union.

Household real consumption per capita was stable in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as in the third quarter of 2018. In the EU28 household real income per capita increased by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018, after an increase of 0.6 per cent in the previous quarter.