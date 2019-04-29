Paphos charity walk to highlight the perils of drink-driving

For the second year running, Paphos will take part in a charity event next month to raise awareness of the tragedies caused by drink-driving.

The second annual Dr Yiota Demetriou – The Dancing Queen Foundation, I’d Rather Walk than Drink and Drive’ charity walk will take place in Paphos in May and will cover a 5km long course.

“Around 250 people took part last year raising funds for us and we hope that even more will join us this year,” one of the organisers told the Cyprus Mail.

A similar annual event has been organised in Limassol for more than a decade and focuses on reducing the number of accidents caused by people who drive under the influence of alcohol.

The Dr Yiota Demetriou Dancing Queen Foundation was set up by friends and family as a tribute to the Yiota Demetriou whose ambition was to help children in the field of child psychology.

She was killed by a drunk driver in November 2008.

The foundation aspires to keep her ambition alive by improving children’s psychological health and well-being and supports programmes that raise awareness and funds for educational and clinical programmes for children facing all sorts of mental health challenges.

The Paphos charity walk will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 9am starting from Ayios Nikolaos Church in Geroskipou and concluding at the castle in Kato Paphos.

Members of the public can register online.

All of the proceeds will be spent on implementing Demetriou’s vision and also the ‘Miranda Fund’ which supports youngsters with mental and mobility problems. It was set up by Miranda’s mother Anastasia Christodoulou.

Miranda was born on December 11, 2007, but due to complications during delivery, she was left severely brain damaged and diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

For further information and to participate visit www.dancingqueenfoundation.com or call 25 818 140.