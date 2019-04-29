Review: Green Life Cyprus, Limassol

By Tracy Roth-Rotsas

With the Christmas gluttony behind us, Easter temptation ahead of us and summer trying its best to break through the winter chill, there’s never been a better time to embrace a healthier lifestyle! Cue a visit to Green Life, located in the Limassol court district.

It’s a small shop, but cute, with some table and chairs outside. The ceiling is enviably high and the décor of thick ropes with suspended lightbulbs together with the bright green paintjob is modern and unobtrusive. A large fridge bursting with fresh fruit and vegetables leaves no doubt as to the contents of the menu items. On the main wall, juice and smoothie blend names are painted together with images of ingredients underneath, cleverly avoiding both language barriers and confusion.

I’m out of my comfort zone: do I opt for a badly-needed Slimming juice blend (pineapple, kiwi, green apple), a potentially-helpful Liver Cleanse (grapefruit, orange, apple, lemon with optional turmeric) or a super-healthy Detox (apple, celery, spinach, kale and optional matcha)?

Advice is to go for the super-popular Immune Boost (apple, carrot, orange, ginger and optional turmeric) and I’m pleasantly surprised at how light and tasty it is, despite no ice (ginger is warming, and most people prefer it that way, I’m told). I feel healthier already and I like it much more than the warm water and lemon I’ve been advised by friends to drink to achieve the same.

Next up is Berry Bliss with raspberry, strawberry, apple and yoghurt. This, I love! It’s cold, tangy, sweet, and very berry – perfect for summer!

Finally, there is the Chocolate Milkshake made with a choice of whole milk, coconut milk or almond milk, together with raw cacao (apparently VERY good for the brain) – honey, vanilla and banana. I must give it due credit: it doesn’t taste healthy at all – it tastes delicious and I’m shocked!

Perusing the menu, I notice I could have added goji berries, bee pollen powder, blueberry & Lucuma or many more toppings to my order. Also listed are smoothie bowls and some rich non-dairy, non-refined-sugar, vegan, homemade energy bars and plant-based protein bars, just one of which – the peanut salted caramel one, in case you’re curious – carries me through the morning and well into the afternoon!

Suddenly being healthy doesn’t seem so hard after all… anyone free tomorrow morning?

Green Life Natural Food & Beverage Bar

Where: Anastasi Shoukri, Shop 8, Themis Tower (opposite Starbucks), Limassol

When: Monday-Friday 8am-6pm, Saturday 10am-3pm, Sunday and public holidays closed.

Contact: 77778586, Facebook: Greenlifecyprus

How much: Coffee: €2-3, juice/smoothie: €4-5