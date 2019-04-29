Teen arrested for stealing car

A 19-year-old Paphos resident was arrested on Sunday night after evidence linked him to a stolen car, that was later found parked at his home.

The car was reported stolen by the 36-year-old owner, who told police that his car was stolen after the perpetrator broke into his home and stole the key, as well as €20 in cash.

Paphos police found evidence in the 36-year-old’s home linking the 19-year-old to the break-in and theft.

The 19-year-old was later arrested. Police searched his home, finding the key and the car.

Police later found that there were arrest warrants against him for unpaid fines totalling €925.