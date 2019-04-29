Youth to protest outside parliament over climate change

Youth for Climate Cyprus will be staging another demonstration outside parliament on May 3 to protest what they say is the government’s ‘inaction’ on climate change.

Following the gathering outside parliament, the youths plan to march to the ministry of agriculture.

“Unfortunately, following our previous demonstration, the parliament did not debate or take any measures against climate change, leaving us no option but to act again!” a statement from the group read.

The ‘Silent Climate Protest’ will see participants cover their mouths with a piece of cloth.

“We will remain silent and cover our mouths with a piece of cloth without raising our voice again, since it so blatantly goes ignored. We will let our presence and bodies speak, aiming to incentivise the parliament and the rest of the citizens of this country. Silent protests will take the form of civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance.”

The group have put forward a number of demands. They are calling on the government to enact policies in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions so as to limit global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century.

They also want more emphasis on climate issues in school curricula.

Worldwide demonstrations have taken place this month by teenagers demanding action on the planet.