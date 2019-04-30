Bale is fully committed to Real Madrid, insists agent

April 30th, 2019

Gareth Bale has been persistently linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this season, having hinted at such a switch after last year's Champions League final and following reports of a disconnect between the 29-year-old and his team-mates

Gareth Bale’s agent says the Wales international remains “100 per cent” committed to Real Madrid.

Bale has been persistently linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this season, having hinted at such a switch after last year’s Champions League final and following reports of a disconnect between the 29-year-old and his team-mates.

Former Tottenham man Bale played the full 90 minutes as Madrid were beaten 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but head coach Zinedine Zidane later questioned whether he was fully focused.

Agent Jonathan Barnett has responded to Zidane’s comments by telling BBC Wales Sport: “Gareth is 100 per cent committed to Real Madrid.”

Referring to his past assertion that Bale wanted to spend the rest of his career with Madrid, Barnett added: “Nothing has changed.”

Bale’s Madrid contract runs until 2022 and, while a move to Manchester United or a return to Spurs have been mooted, no clear suitors have emerged to sign a man whose £85.3million transfer from White Hart Lane in 2013 was a world record at the time.

