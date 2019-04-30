Citrine Estates by CNS Group: invest in luxury, live in nature

Limassol’s exclusive premier development, located near the highly-anticipated City of Dreams Mediterranean casino-resort, is a delicate blend of natural beauty and modern design offering a holistic experience in a cosmopolitan city

Citrine Estates is an exclusive property development located within Cyprus’ majestic Akrotiri Peninsula, to the west of Limassol. Cyprus’ most cosmopolitan city is an international business hub with a booming real estate market, making it the perfect location for a luxury investment. In response to the growing demand for high-end residential properties, Citrine Estates is expected to become a key international destination for luxury living and a hotspot for real estate investors.



Citrine Estates is not just prime real estate; it also offers unrivalled access to holistic living that delicately combines natural beauty and luxury lifestyle. More specifically, the proximity to Lady’s Mile Beach – which is only 800m away from the Estate – in combination with the captivating urban landscape, provide the perfect backdrop to the distinctly luxurious character of Citrine Estates, while the project also offers the rare opportunity to experience luxury living in nature. Residents will have the opportunity to revel in the tranquility of nature and awaken to the delicate scent of the nearby Salt Lake surrounded by lush greenery, fragrant citrus groves, eucalyptus trees and pink flamingos. Simultaneously , the project’s proximity to the city, while being just a stone’s throw away from major attractions, including Cyprus’ second largest shopping mall, ‘My Mall’, and the highly anticipated renowned ‘City of Dreams Mediterranean’ casino-resort – Europe’s largest casino – offers great access to the rich and multicultural lifestyle that makes Limassol the cosmopolitan capital of Cyprus. The project is designed to enhance the experience of the surrounding natural environment, offering a unique, holistic balance, between high-end exclusivity and immersion in natural beauty.

The new and exclusive privately gated community is being designed according to the unique climatic conditions of Cyprus and the highest standards of contemporary architectural design, while the construction methodologies used ensure high-quality technical specifications for optimum physical durability and minimum maintenance. Each luxury property’s master plan is designed according to the highest standards of contemporary design, with exquisite amenities and furnishings, as well as modern high-tech living features such as security entrance doors and smart home systems. Moreover, investors are invited into the design process and are given the opportunity to customize their bespoke property according to their individual preferences and vision.



Citrine Estates offers a range of sophisticated property options, including stylish apartment blocks, ornate houses and luxury villas, from 50m² to over 370m². This includes 29 super-stylish and contemporary luxury one and two-bedroom apartments, 13 larger properties of two and three-bedroom residences and 10 elegant three and four-bedroom detached villas, nestled in beautiful landscaped grounds with generous individual plots spanning up to 1048m². Each property offers sophisticated infinity pools, independently accessed Jacuzzis, large rooftop terraces with lounge areas, and high-spec barbecue areas. The properties are designed with ultimate exclusivity in mind, giving a sense of freedom from the city life and a feeling of secure privacy and seclusion.

Citrine Estates is developed by CNS Group, one of the most prominent corporate groups in Cyprus, and supported by a very talented team of experts including J&A Philippou Architects, Soteris Agapiou Office and MDA Quantity Surveyors. The exclusive development is currently in its first phase — residential development — which will be concluded in 2021. Phase two will be dedicated to additional amenities that will serve the residential area and advance the commercial area, while the final phase will see the addition of luxury residential plots.

Bolstered by Limassol’s booming real estate market and the upcoming world-class casino, Citrine Estates is a great investment opportunity, with overwhelming sales recorded prior to the project’s official launch. Interest from international investors and entrepreneurs from across the globe, particularly looking to expand their global prospects by investing in Cyprus, exemplifies the demand for such a unique project. In support of this interest, the company offers private consultation and bespoke after sales services to assist and advise buyers.

To secure your share in Limassol’ exclusive property development, visit Citrine Estates’ website at: www.citrineestates.com or call +357 25558100