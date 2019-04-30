Cyprus’ self-employed lower than EU average  

Just 12 per cent of people were self-employed in Cyprus in 2018, below the EU average of 14 per cent, a newly published Eurostat report revealed.

In total, 32.6 million people aged 15 to 74 in the European Union were working for themselves in 2018.

Two thirds of them were men, 68 per cent.

The majority of self-employed Cypriots were also male. Of the 49,300 who were their own boss in 2018, only 17,800 were women.

Greece heads the Eurostat list, with almost one in every three people in employment working for themselves or owning their own business, 30 per cent.

Number two is Italy with 22 per cent, and next Poland (18 per cent), and Romania (17 per cent).

At the opposite end of the scale, the self- employed accounted for less than 10 per cent of total employment in Denmark and Luxembourg (both 8 per cent) as well as in Germany and Sweden (both 9 per cent).

The most popular occupations among self-employed workers were under the headings ‘professionals’ (22 per cent), ‘service and sales workers’ (16 per cent) and ‘craft and related trades workers’ (15 per cent).

These categories were followed by ‘skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers’ (14 per cent), ‘technicians and associate professionals’ as well as ‘managers’ (both 12 per cent). Together these categories accounted for 90 per cent of the total number of self-employed.