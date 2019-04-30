Drunk driving suspect acquitted because police didn’t provide proof

The district court of Paphos on Tuesday acquitted a 53-year-old man accused of drunk driving, because no evidence of his offence was submitted.

According to the indictment, he was driving his vehicle on June 10, 2015 when a breathalyser test showed 104mg instead of the permitted 22mg.

But the judge, announcing the court’s decision, said police did not bring proof of the test results to the trial and thus it could not be concluded that the driver had indeed consumed an excessive amount of alcohol.

He added the defence lawyer was right when he said a printed test result needed to be provided as evidence.