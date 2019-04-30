Drunk driving suspect acquitted because police didn’t provide proof

April 30th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Drunk driving suspect acquitted because police didn’t provide proof

Photo: CNA

The district court of Paphos on Tuesday acquitted a 53-year-old man accused of drunk driving,  because no evidence of his offence was submitted.

According to the indictment, he was driving his vehicle on June 10, 2015 when a breathalyser test showed 104mg instead of the permitted 22mg.

But the judge, announcing the court’s decision, said police did not bring proof of the test results to the trial and thus it could not be concluded that the driver had indeed consumed an excessive amount of alcohol.

He added the defence lawyer was right when he said a printed test result needed to be provided as evidence.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close