Higher than average temperatures to continue

Higher than average temperatures and elevated dust levels have been forecast for the next few days by the met office.

On Tuesday morning, levels of small dust particles, those smaller than 10μm, were not much higher than the safe level of 50μg/m3 in the Larnaca and Famagusta area, 58.4 μg/m3 and 50.6 μg/m3 respectively.

The levels recorded in Nicosia were 69.1, in Limassol 74.1 and in Paphos 79.6. The dust is expected to subside on Friday.

On Tuesday clear weather will prevail, with some high clouds at times.

Temperatures will rise to 31C in central areas, 28C on the southeast and east coasts, 25C in other coastal areas and 21C in and around Troodos.

On May 1, more sunny weather is expected, but increased clouds may lead to some local showers.

The weather will remain the same on Thursday, with temperatures above average for the beginning of May.

Friday will again be mainly sunny though some isolated rains and thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will fall slightly.