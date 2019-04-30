Jobless rate falls to 7 per cent in March

Cyprus’ seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7 per cent in March representing 31,000 people 6.9 per cent of whom were men and 7 per cent women.

The percentage was down from 7.1 per cent the previous month and 9 per cent year on year.

Youth unemployment in Cyprus stood at 20 per cent or 8,000 individuals in December 2018, down from 22.3 per cent in March 2018.

The figures were published on Tuesday by Eurostat.

In the euro area (EA19) the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.7 per cent in March 2019, down from 7.8 per cent in February 2019 and from 8.5 per cent in March 2018. This was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since September 2008.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent in March 2019, down from 6.5 per cent in February 2019 and from 7 per cent in March 2018. This was the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.

Eurostat estimates that 15.9 million men and women in the EU28 were unemployed in March 2019. Compared with February 2019, the number unemployed decreased by 172,000 in the EU28. Compared with March 2018, unemployment fell by 1.43 million in the EU28.

Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates in March 2019 were recorded in Czechia at 1.9 per cent, Germany 3.2 per cent and the Netherlands 3.3 per cent.

The highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece at18.5 per cent in January 2019, Spain 14 per cent and Italy 10.2 per cent.