Man arrested for assault in Larnaca

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of attacking and injuring another man in the village of Anglisides in the Larnaca district.

According to police, three men met around 3pm in Anglisides, a 23-year-old resident of Larnaca, an 18-year-old from Kivisili and the 35-year-old, to resolve a dispute the teenager had with the latter.

During the discussion, the 35-year-old allegedly attacked the 18-year-old with a hatchet. When the 23-year-old tried to intervene, the suspect reportedly hit him with the weapon on his head.

The injured man was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he is being treated for several serious head wounds.

The 35-year-old was found at home and arrested shortly before midnight.

Police said the suspect who is expected to appear in court on Tuesday admitted his guilt.