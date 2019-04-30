Netflix signs deal for Thai cave boy rescue miniseries

April 30th, 2019

Richard Harris and Craig Challen, the Australian cave divers, who helped to rescue 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave last year, meet with the boys at the Tham Luang Cave Museum in Chiang Rai, Thailand April 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jiraporn Kuhakan

Netflix said on Tuesday it had secured the rights to make a miniseries about the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a cave in northern Thailand last year that captured international attention.

“The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world,” Erika North, Netflix’s Director of International Originals, said.

“Thailand is a very important market for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local, but globally resonant story…to life,” she added.

The “Wild Boars” soccer team, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach became trapped on June 23 while exploring the cave complex in the northern province of Chiang Rai when a rainy season downpour flooded the tunnels.

A 17-day effort to rescue them gripped the world with experts from various countries volunteering to help.

“We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately,” assistant coach Ekkapol “Ake” Chantapong said.

The miniseries will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu and Nattawut “Baz” Poonpiriya.

Netflix and SK Global Entertainment secured the rights from the 13 Thamluang, a company established by the boys and their coach.

So far, two books about the rescue have been published while a feature film by British-Thai director Tom Waller, “The Cave”, wrapped up shooting in December, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

