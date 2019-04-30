Nicosia expects Security Council to continue backing Cyprus talks process

Nicosia expects the UN Security Council, which will discuss the report of the UN Secretary-General on his Good Offices in Cyprus later in the week, will continue to back the procedure underway aimed at the resumption of the talks, reports said on Tuesday.

The UN Security Council will on Thursday discuss the report of the UN Secretary-General submitted to its members earlier in the month.

A government source told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres, who had a brief meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades in Beijing last week during the Belt and Road Forum, has not laid his cards on the table yet as regards his next steps on the Cyprus problem.

The UNSG mainly heard what Anastasiades had to say noting that he was aware of the current situation, the source told the CNA.

Nicosia expects that, if there are any announcements after the discussion, this will concern support for the ongoing UN efforts for resumption of talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, is to brief the Security Council on the report, CNA reported.

“We are not sure if there will be a statement by the Security Council but if there is one, it is expected that it will be expressed support to the procedure for the resumption of talks,” the source said.

A UN source told the CNA that neither DiCarlo nor the UNSG are expected to make media statements after the briefing of the Security Council and that it is up to the Council if it wishes to issue a statement.

The government source’s statements come after media reports that there were efforts by the UK for the adoption of a statement by the Security Council that will not please Nicosia as it could affect the process.

Ahead of the discussion by the Security Council of the report, the government has sent negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis to the UN headquarters in New York for a series of contacts. Mavroyiannis has yet to officially assume his duties as Cyprus’ permanent representative to the UN. Reports said this will be done after legal adjustments to allow the negotiator to hold other duties as it is currently prohibited by law.

Guterres has left in his report the window open for the two sides in Cyprus even though expectations were low, he said, for progress or agreement on the terms of reference to resume talks at the moment.

The UNSG had said he would request his envoy Jane Holl Lute continue her efforts on his behalf to facilitate President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci to agree to terms of reference for a resumption of negotiations. He warned, however, that the way forward must “be well prepared, with a sense of urgency and focus”.