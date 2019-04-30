‘No evidence’ woman murdered in north connected with serial killer case

A woman murdered in the north in January is not likely to be one of the victims of the Greek Cypriot man suspected of killing five women and two children, the co-chair of the bi-communal committee on crime and criminal matters, lawyer Haki Onen said on Tuesday.

“There is in reality no evidence that the murder [of the Vietnamese woman] is a crime committed by the 35-year-old Greek Cypriot,” he told Kibris newspaper, adding that the fact the suspect visited the north often was not strong incriminating evidence.

“Each murderer has his own method and the method the murderer used to kill the 40-year-old woman is not the same as the one used to kill the victims identified in Mitsero.”

He explained that the Vietnamese woman, who was found murdered on January 6 near Tymbou (Ercan) airport, was killed by multiple stabbings with a knife, while the victims in the south were strangled.

Onen’s statements were made after reports emerged during the weekend that the authorities in the north were also launching an investigation into the murder of foreign women. Daily Politis mentioned the suspect appeared to have crossed often. The paper said they were focusing on the murder of the 40-year-old Vietnamese Dam Thi Hop, who disappeared in October 2017 and whose body was discovered in January this year. Details of the crime were passed to the bi-communal committee on crime and criminal matters, the report said.

The co-chair of the committee said he had not been aware of a connection and first heard about it from media reports.