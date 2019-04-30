Operation to retrieve second suitcase resumes, Scotland Yard team meets police brass

A meeting of Scotland Yard experts, members of the Cypriot investigating team and the chief of police was completed after 45 minutes on Tuesday morning. It had the purpose of briefing the British experts on the recent murders of as many as seven people, including two children.

The five special advisors arrived on the island on Monday at the request of the chief of police to help with the investigations into the murders.

The UK team consists of a pathologist, a clinical psychologist who is a special advisor with experience in such crimes, and investigator specialising in serious crimes and two other experts.

In the meantime, investigations in the red lake in Mitsero which were called off on Monday have started again at 8.30am with the help of robotic cameras.

Near-zero visibility in the red lake in Mitsero on Monday set back the coordinated efforts by the fire service and the specialist divers of the private company Brasal to retrieve a second suitcase believed to contain the body of one of the seven victims of suspected serial killer Nikos Metaxas.

A woman’s body was recovered from a suitcase in the lake on Sunday. Two more suitcases are said to be at submerged in the lake.