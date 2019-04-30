Woman whose YouTube video on red lake went viral, uploads new photos

An American woman, Sarah Funk whose YouTube videos and photos from Mitsero’s red lake in June 2017 have gone viral, has asked in a blog post that people stop contacting her about the murder cases as she does not have any more information than she has already shared apart from a few more unpublished photos.

“Recently there has been news that a murderer dumped bodies in Cyprus’s Red Lake. This is terrible and I am devastated for the victims’ families,” Sarah says in her blog post.

She said she had visited the red lake in June 2017 and filmed a video about the experience there. “It felt eerie there but I did not see anything completely out of the norm,” she added.

According to the suspect’s alleged confession, he dumped three of the victims in the red lake in suitcases, 30-year-old Maricar Valdez Arquila from the Philippines who disappeared in December 2017, and a mother and daughter from Romania, named as Livia Florentina Bunea, 36, and Elena Natalia Bunea, 8 who went missing on September 30, 2016. If the suitcase is one of the ones being retrieved from the lake and was photographed in June 2017 when the water was low, then it contains the body of either Livia or her daughter.

A woman’s body was recovered from a suitcase dragged from the lake on Sunday but she has not yet been identified.

Sarah’s YouTube video went from around 20,000 views early Sunday to over 125,000 views by Tuesday midday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1FAiYrCScM

“Since the news broke, a lot of people have been contacting me and asking if I have more information. All I can share with you are the photos I have not posted. One of the photos does look suspiciously like a suitcase, but at the time it looked like a log to me.”

“Though my heart goes out to the victims’ family, I would ask that people please stop contacting me about this. I don’t have any other information about the lake. This is all of the information I have, and I hope it helps.”

The new photos can be found at Sarah’s blog post:

https://www.sarahfunky.com/cyprus/2019/4/28/cypruss-red-lake