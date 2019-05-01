Classic cars to go on show in Paphos

Spaces are filling up fast for vehicle and motorcycle owners to register and participate in the upcoming annual Paphos classic vehicle club display to be held at the harbour in Kato Paphos in May.

There are already 90 vehicles registered to take part at ‘The Harbour Show’ on May 18, now in its sixth year, and include a range of ages, makes and models, according to one of the organisers, Sally Horsted.

“Our capacity is around 120, so people need to register their vehicle as soon as possible,” she told the Cyprus Mail.

Car owners from all over Cyprus are already signed up to bring their cars to the show and if participants wish, they may also participate in the nine classes which will all be judged.

There are two judges assigned to each class and entrants will be marked on a range of points such as general bodywork, finished as original, cleanliness, rust, dents, oil leaks and state of the interior.

Class A covers vehicles that are pre-1950, and classes go up to Class X, which is suitable for ‘Emerging Classics’ from 1990-2005.

There will also be a ‘Master Class’, and to be judged in this class participants must have previously won a class at a preceding Harbour Show.

“All sorts will be accepted, motorcycles and scooters, kit cars and trikes, land rovers and all sorts of vehicles of different ages,” she said.

The oldest car taking part is a model T Ford from around 1923, and there will also be a UK double-decker bus from the Limassol car museum, she said.

First, second and third places will be awarded in each class, with the exception of Class K and the Master Class, where only one award will be given in each.

The overall winner of the event, the vehicle which garners the highest score, will also be given a prize.

The judges’ decision will be final.

Horsted’s husband Stuart is also a member of the club and the pair have a couple of classic cars and motorcycles between them. The club has around 120 members from all over the Paphos district and new members are always welcome, she said.

The club, which was formed in 2004, describe themselves as a bunch of people who enjoy getting together to use, enjoy and discuss their classic vehicles, whether it’s a car or a bike. Not all of the members are owners, but all appreciate classic vehicles.

Classics registered with the club include, a Rolls Royce, a Ford Zephyr 6, a Triumph Stag and several MGs.

The group meets twice a month on a regular basis, the first Saturday of the month at a cafe in Kato Paphos and the third Saturday of the month at a taverna in Anarita, respectively.

Entrance to the Harbour Show is free and will open at 8.00 am on Saturday May 18, judging will get underway at 9.30 am and finish at midday.

The awards will be presented at 12.30 pm and the show will close at 1.00pm.

For further info or to register a vehicle: (m) 97760997