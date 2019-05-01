Cyprus rejects Turkish claims over the Republic’s jurisdiction during UN session

The President of the Cyprus Permanent Committee for the Standardization of Geographical Names (CPCSGN), Andreas Hadjiraftis, strongly protested a statement by the representative of Turkey, which questioned the jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus over the whole island, during the first day of the session of the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names, held at UN headquarters in New York.

According to an official press release, during the session, which takes place every two years in New York and lasts for a week, CPCSGN submitted its activity report for the last two years. It is added that during the session, the representative of Turkey submitted a statement, questioning the name and jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus over the whole island while invoking the 1960 Treaties of Establishment, Guarantees and Alliance.

Taking the floor, Hadjiraftis strongly objected and protested the statement, noting that “the international community has no doubts over the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus and the fact that this sovereignty extends over the whole of Cyprus.” “This is the reason why the international community only recognizes the Republic of Cyprus” he said, adding that the sole legitimate government of Cyprus represents the county internationally.

He added that the Turkish position about the jurisdiction of the Republic of Cyprus has been categorically and definitely rejected through various resolutions by the UN Security Council, which is tasked with safeguarding international peace and security.

He reminded that the Security Council declared the effort to create a secessionist entity in Turkish-occupied Cyprus as null and void, and called all countries to respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus.

He also called on the Turkish delegation to respect the technical nature of the Session of the United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names and refrain from efforts to politicize the matter.

The only aspect of the Cyprus problem relevant to the work of the UN Group of Experts is the fact that Turkey has illegally and arbitrarily changed over 35,000 geographical names in the northern, Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus, in an effort to erase its historical identity and cultural heritage, the CPCSGN President concluded.

CNA