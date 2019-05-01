Justice minister Ionas Nicolaou set to resign?

In a written statement issued earlier today Justice mininster Ionas Nicoalou said that he has taken his personal decisions regarding the recent murders that have rocked Cyprus and will be informing President Anastasiades tomorrow Thursday of his decisions.

However he fell short of accepting any direct responsibility as to why the police botched the investigations regarding complaints on the disappearance of a number of foreign women saying that ‘the minister and the ministry had no authority, nor should they, regarding the way the police conducted their investigations.’

Nicolaou has been under immense pressure by political parties to resign since the bungled investigations

Main opposition Akel said that Nicolaou as well as the police chief ought to have resigned on their own, after what now appears to have been tantamount to criminal negligence on the part of law enforcement.

“This is one occasion where, frankly, I wish I were an ordinary citizen and not a party leader so that I might express myself as I’d really like to,” said Akel chief Andros Kyprianou.