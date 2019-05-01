May fires defence secretary over Huawei leak

May 1st, 2019 Britain, World 0 comments

May fires defence secretary over Huawei leak

FILE PHOTO: Penny Mordaunt and Gavin Williamson outside Downing Street

British Prime Minister Theresa May fired her defence secretary, Gavin Williamson, on Wednesday, saying an investigation suggested he was to blame for leaking discussions about Chinese telecoms company Huawei from her National Security Council.

An investigation into the leaks had provided “compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure. No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified,” May wrote to Williamson.

“This is an extremely serious matter,” she wrote.

“It is vital that I have full confidence in the members of my Cabinet and of the National Security Council. The gravity of this issue alone, and its ramifications for the operation of the NSC and the UK’s national interest, warrants the serious steps we have taken, and an equally serious response.”

Britain’s government said on Wednesday Penny Mordaunt had been named defence secretary to replace Gavin Williamson,
while Mordaunt, who was previously the minister for international development will be replaced by Rory Stewart.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close