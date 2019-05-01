Music stars play under the stars

A concert under the stars and with the stars is what the Hypernova Constellation concert promises to be. Cypriot, Greek and Russian music stars are set to perform at Curium Theatre on Monday accompanied by the Exemplary Orchestra of the National Guard of the Russian Federation.

Well-known Greek rock musician Lavrentis Machairitsas will be on the stage along with Greek Cypriot singer Evridiki, who represented Cyprus three times at Eurovision, and baritone Vladislav Kosarev. He is a regular participant of concerts on central channels of Russian TV, who is said to captivate with his colourful, always different, deep, rich voice, sparkling temperament and the most diverse repertoire.

Tenor Yevgeny Shapin will perform as well, who for many years reinforced the glory of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Berlin State Opera. Joining them will also be Tatiana Sorokina, soloist of Moskontsert, performing with great success at the best concert venues in Moscow and the Liubava choir of the Russian Cultural Centre, winner of the Cyprus version of the show The Voice.

The entire concert will take place in a live accompaniment by the Exemplary Symphony Orchestra of the National Guard troops of the Russian Federation consisting of 80 musicians.

Hypernova Constellation in Cyprus

Concert with Lavrentis Machairitsas, Evridiki, baritone Vladislav Kosarev, tenor Yevgeny Shapin, Tatiana Sorokina and the Liubava choir. Accompanied by the Exemplary Orchestra of the National Guard of the Russian Federation. May 6. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 7.30pm. VIP: €30 / €15 Regular: €20 / €10. Tel: 22-761607